$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. Waste Management posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.96. 2,538,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $133.85 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

