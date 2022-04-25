$1.51 EPS Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

AVT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

