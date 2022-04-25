$1.67 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.
Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,300. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.95. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $100.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.