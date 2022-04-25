$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to report $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $6,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 626,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

