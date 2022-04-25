$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,148. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $139,689,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

