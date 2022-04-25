$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 2,034,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,448. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 152.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 12.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NCR by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

