$162.70 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $162.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.06 million to $165.00 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $134.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $681.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $630.13 million to $695.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $762.12 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $795.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,456. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

