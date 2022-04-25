$170.55 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) to post sales of $170.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.10 million and the highest is $170.90 million. Five9 posted sales of $137.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $755.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $757.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $935.44 million, with estimates ranging from $908.86 million to $972.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 944,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,111. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,029.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $2,765,135 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

