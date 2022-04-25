1,766 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.87. The company had a trading volume of 297,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,431. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.02. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

