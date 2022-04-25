18,866 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 526,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,574. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

