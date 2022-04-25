$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) will announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.33. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,916 shares of company stock worth $374,851. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.04. 3,273,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,977. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.