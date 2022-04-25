$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) will announce $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.33. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,916 shares of company stock worth $374,851. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.04. 3,273,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,977. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

