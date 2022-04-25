$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $10.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $10.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $51.08. 2,885,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after purchasing an additional 210,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 482,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after buying an additional 906,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

