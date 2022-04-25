$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $9.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $11.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ovintiv.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.52.

NYSE:OVV traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,723,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 3.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

