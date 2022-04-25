$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. eBay reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $10.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $53.63. 5,502,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,930,580,000 after purchasing an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

