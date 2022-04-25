$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to report $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

NYSE AIZ traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,041. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 42.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.