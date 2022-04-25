20,000 Shares in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 55.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 75.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1,002.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 105,280 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 1,538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $5.06. 120,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

