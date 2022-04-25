$287.73 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $287.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.40 million and the highest is $291.40 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $251.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.91. 473,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,362. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

