$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will post $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.06 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after acquiring an additional 729,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,364,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after purchasing an additional 180,869 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.30. 6,044,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,376,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.