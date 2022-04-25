$3.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $12.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $9.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 363,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,442. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

