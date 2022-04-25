3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,368,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106,283 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of 3M worth $1,308,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.14.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

