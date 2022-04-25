$44.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce $44.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.20 million and the lowest is $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $43.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $181.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $184.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $197.46 million, with estimates ranging from $191.97 million to $205.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

CATC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $78.39 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

