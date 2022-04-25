4,533 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Bought by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,352,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

