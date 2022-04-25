6,785 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $8.25 on Monday, reaching $239.63. 7,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.48 and a 200-day moving average of $230.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

