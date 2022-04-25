ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 33.58.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

