Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $392,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $192.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.96 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

