Add.xyz (ADD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,039.00

Add.xyz (ADD) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Add.xyz has a market cap of $985,563.63 and approximately $2,039.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

