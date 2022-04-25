Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Adobe by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $411.19. 134,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,890. The company has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.66 and its 200-day moving average is $539.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,427,055. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

