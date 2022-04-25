Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 492,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,974,295 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.60 ($6.02) in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.00 ($5.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 66,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aegon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

