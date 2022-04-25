ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGESY shares. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($49.14) to €44.50 ($47.85) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:AGESY traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.54. 6,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

