Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.65 million.Albany International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.300 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.33.

NYSE AIN traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $83.33. 181,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International has a 12 month low of $74.17 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,089,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

