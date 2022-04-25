Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.39 million.Albany International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$3.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.33.

Albany International stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.33. 181,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,800. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.89.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Albany International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Albany International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Albany International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

