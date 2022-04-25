Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.33-$8.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.330-$8.430 EPS.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,044. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 106,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

