Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALYA shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ALYA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.