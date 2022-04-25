Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 3,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 326,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after acquiring an additional 438,037 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

