Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $87,508.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,311,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $14,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,843,000 after buying an additional 899,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,266. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

