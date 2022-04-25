Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

