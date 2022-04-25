Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $3,600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,965.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,409.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,392.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,666.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,782.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

