Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives $42.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alstom from €43.00 ($46.24) to €41.00 ($44.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alstom from €38.00 ($40.86) to €37.50 ($40.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alstom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alstom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 818,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,505. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

