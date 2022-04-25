Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $95,659.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,760,700 coins. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars.

