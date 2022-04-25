American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.58.

AXL stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a PE ratio of 225.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $9,170,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $7,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

