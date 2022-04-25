American Investment Services Inc. Buys 13,639 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.07. 222,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

