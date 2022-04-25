American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

NYSE V traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.75. 236,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $403.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

