American Investment Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,670,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 253,639 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.12. 1,089,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,058,043. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

