American Investment Services Inc. Purchases 11,130 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

DFAE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. 4,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,939. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $30.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

