American Investment Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,265,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,365,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.14. 2,292,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,598,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.