American Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,411.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $160.16. 42,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,045. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.25 and a 12 month high of $167.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.10.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.