Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.68

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.68 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 552779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.