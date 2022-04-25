AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.