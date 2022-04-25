AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 851,106 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,325 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,106 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.17% of Regions Financial worth $35,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,810,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,783,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 148.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,914 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NYSE RF opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.