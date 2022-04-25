AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 9,209 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of Biogen worth $25,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Biogen by 68.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Biogen by 9.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 34.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Biogen by 101.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $209.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

